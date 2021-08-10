Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:48AM MST until August 10 at 1:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 948 AM MST, gauge reports indicated that heavy rain fell in Vekol

Wash. The streamflow gauge in Vekol Wash along Interstate-8 has

fallen below alarm stage, but a flood wave may still continue to

push downstream and reach the Ak-Chin Village and Maricopa areas in

the next 2 to 4 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 43.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 167 and 173.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 148.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Waterman Wash and Vekol Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.