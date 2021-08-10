Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:48AM MST until August 10 at 11:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:48AM MST until August 10 at 11:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 948 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1
inch of rain fell in less than a half hour. Runoff from this
rainfall is expected to cause flash flooding.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Clifton and Morenci.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.