Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:48AM MST until August 10 at 11:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 948 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1

inch of rain fell in less than a half hour. Runoff from this

rainfall is expected to cause flash flooding.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Clifton and Morenci.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.