Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 9:16AM MST until August 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 916 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5

inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Redington and Seven

Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.