Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 8:32AM MST until August 10 at 11:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 AM MST.

* At 832 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1

inch of rain has fallen. The Clifton rain gage has recorded nearly

1 inch of rain in 15 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Clifton and Morenci.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.