Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 8:10AM MST until August 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 810 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5

inch of rain has fallen. Two gages along the Tanque Verde Wash

recorded 1.0 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tanque Verde, Saguaro National Park East, Redington and Seven

Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.