Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 7:42PM MST until August 10 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 7:42PM MST until August 10 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 742 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Ajo and Highway 85 north of Ajo.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Rio Cornez Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo
Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.