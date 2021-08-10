Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 7:08AM MST until August 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 7:08AM MST until August 10 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1100 AM MST.
* At 708 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms still producing very heavy rain in and around the
Catalinas. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing.
Excessive rainfall over the Bighorn burn scar will result in debris
flow moving through the Sutherland Wash and into the CDO. The debris
flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven and
Catalina State Park.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
E Wilds Rd at the Canada del Oro.
This includes the following highways…
Route 77 between mile markers 81 and 88.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Rillito
River, Canada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash,
Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.