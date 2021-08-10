Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 6:49PM MST until August 10 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1000 PM MST.

* At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Ajo.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Rio Cornez Wash, Gibson Arroyo, Tenmile Wash and Sikort Chuapo

Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.