Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 5:12AM MST until August 10 at 8:15AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 AM MST.

* At 512 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across northern portions of the Tohono O’Odham Nation.

Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, and roads as well as other poor drainage and

low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

North Komelik, Kohatk and Jack Rabbit.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Santa Rosa Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.