Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 3:01PM MST until August 10 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 3:01PM MST until August 10 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 301 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of South Central Cochise County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.