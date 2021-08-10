Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 2:59PM MST until August 10 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 2:59PM MST until August 10 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 259 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Two rain gages near Ash Canyon Rd
and Hwy 92 have recorded a little over 3 inches of rain in the last
hour and a half. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sierra Vista, Hereford and Coronado National Memorial.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.