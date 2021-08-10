Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 2:08PM MST until August 10 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 430 PM MST.

* At 208 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. A rain gage near Hwy 92 and S

Stone Ridge Rd received 1.7 inches. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sierra Vista, Hereford and Coronado National Memorial.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.