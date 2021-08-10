Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 12:54PM MST until August 10 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 1254 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that heavy rain fell in

Vekol Wash. A Pinal County Flood Control District webcam along

Vekol Wash at Ralston Road in the Ak-Chin area shows 1-2 feet of

flowing water over Ralston Road. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Gauges reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Maricopa and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 41 and 42.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 146.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Vekol Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.