Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 11:35PM MST until August 11 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 1135 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated a line of thunderstorms

producing heavy rain moving across the western and northern

portions of the Tucson Metro Area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches

of rain have fallen in less than an hour. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas

Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, South Tucson, Tortolita,

Catalina Foothills, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National

Park West, Tucson Estates and San Xavier Mission.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.