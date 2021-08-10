Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 11:10PM MST until August 11 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 11:10PM MST until August 11 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1110 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of
rainfall has occurred across the eastern portions of the Tucson
Metro Area. The heaviest rainfall, between 1.50 and 2.00 has fallen
along and near the Tanque Verde Creek on the far northeast side of
Tucson. An automated rain gage at Agua Caliente Wash at Tanque Verde
Road has reported 2.05 inches of rain, and another gage at Tanque
Verde Creek at Tanque Verde Road has reported 1.81 inches. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along
the Tanque Verde Creek and Agua Caliente Wash.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro
National Park East, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson
International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Summit and Rita Ranch.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.