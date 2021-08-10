Flash Flood Warning issued August 10 at 11:10PM MST until August 11 at 12:30AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1110 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated between 1 and 2 inches of

rainfall has occurred across the eastern portions of the Tucson

Metro Area. The heaviest rainfall, between 1.50 and 2.00 has fallen

along and near the Tanque Verde Creek on the far northeast side of

Tucson. An automated rain gage at Agua Caliente Wash at Tanque Verde

Road has reported 2.05 inches of rain, and another gage at Tanque

Verde Creek at Tanque Verde Road has reported 1.81 inches. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along

the Tanque Verde Creek and Agua Caliente Wash.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro

National Park East, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Tucson

International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Summit and Rita Ranch.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.