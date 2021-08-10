Dust Advisory issued August 10 at 8:23PM MST until August 10 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 820 PM MST, a wall of dust was moving from southwest

Maricopa County to the north and east.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 75 and 165.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 27.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 128.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Estrella, Sentinel, Sonoran National Monument, Kaka and

Stanfield.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull as far off the road as possible, park, turn

off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY

ALIVE!