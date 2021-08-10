Dust Advisory issued August 10 at 7:43PM MST until August 10 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

East central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 845 PM MST.

* At 742 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 17

miles southeast of Dateland to 13 miles south of Gila Bend

Auxiliary Field to 11 miles northeast of Kaka, moving north at 20

mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 75 and 165.

AZ Route 238 between mile markers 1 and 27.

AZ Route 85 between mile markers 1 and 128.

Locations impacted include…

Gila Bend, Estrella, Sentinel, Sonoran National Monument, Kaka, and

Stanfield.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, park, turn off your lights,

and keep your foot off the brake. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!