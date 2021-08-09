Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 9:32AM MST until August 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 932 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa, Arizona City, Arizola,

Blackwater, Olberg, Toltec, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport,

Sacaton, Stanfield, Valley Farms and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Vekol Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.