Flood Advisory issued August 9 at 7:56AM MST until August 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1100 AM MST.

* At 756 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa, Arizona City, Arizola,
Blackwater, Olberg, Toltec, Randolph, La Palma, Coolidge Airport,
Sacaton, Stanfield, Valley Farms and Ak-Chin Village.

This includes the following streams and drainages…
Vekol Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

