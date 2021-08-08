Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Avra Valley, or 16 miles west of Marana. This

storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Avra Valley, Picture Rocks and Silver Bell.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.