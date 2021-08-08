Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:28PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 528 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Pearce-Sunsites to 15 miles northwest of

Bisbee-Douglas Airport. Movement was northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pearce-Sunsites, Elfrida and Sunizona.

This includes the following highways…

Route 181 between mile markers 39 and 41.

Route 191 between mile markers 20 and 39, and between mile markers

42 and 47.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.