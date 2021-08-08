Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:22PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 521 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Pisinemo, or 18 miles northwest of Sells. This storm

was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph with areas of blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Pisinemo, Covered Wells, Gu Oidak, San Simon, No:ligk, Cababi,

San Luis – Sells District, Santa Cruz, Mountain Village, Artesia,

Rincon and Kupk.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 76 and 117.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.