Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:18PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rio Rico, or near Nogales. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Rio Rico and Pena Blanca Lake.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 6 and 17.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.