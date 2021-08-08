Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:18PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:18PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Rio Rico, or near Nogales. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Rio Rico and Pena Blanca Lake.
This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 6 and 17.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.