Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 5:03PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 13 miles northeast of Bisbee, moving west

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Bisbee, Naco, Bisbee-Douglas Airport and McNeal.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 339 and 363.

Route 92 between mile markers 350 and 355.

Route 191 between mile markers 6 and 19.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.