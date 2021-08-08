Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 4:12PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Patagonia to 10 miles east of Patagonia

Lake State Park to 9 miles southeast of Nogales International

Airport. Movement was west at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Patagonia, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park

and Kino Springs.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 5 and 22.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.