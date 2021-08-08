Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 4:11PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 4:11PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 411 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
San Isidro, or 8 miles northeast of Sells, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Sells, San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, Comobabi, South
Comobabi, Cababi, Artesia, Rincon and Ali Molina.
This includes Route 86 between mile markers 110 and 135.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.