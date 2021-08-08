Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 3:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Ajo and another near Why. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ajo and Why.

This includes the following highways…

Route 85 between mile markers 35 and 54.

Route 86 between mile markers 53 and 54.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.