Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 8:45PM MST until August 8 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 8:45PM MST until August 8 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 PM MST.
* At 845 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,
moving west at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.