Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 8:45PM MST until August 8 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 845 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley,

moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.