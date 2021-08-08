Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 6:19PM MST until August 8 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 618 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles east of

Santa Rosa, or 33 miles north of Sells, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Queens Well.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.