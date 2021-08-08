Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 6:09PM MST until August 8 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 715 PM MST.

* At 609 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dragoon, or

16 miles east of Benson, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts, quarter size hail and blowing dust.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Benson, St. David, Dragoon and Texas Canyon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.