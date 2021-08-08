Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:49PM MST until August 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 548 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located south southwest of

Cochise or northwest of Pearce-Sunsites moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Dragoon and Pearce-Sunsites.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.