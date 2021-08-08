Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:35PM MST until August 8 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:35PM MST until August 8 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Tucson.