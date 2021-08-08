Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:22PM MST until August 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 522 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dragoon, or

14 miles south of Willcox, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Cochise.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.