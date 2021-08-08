Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 5:07PM MST until August 8 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 506 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or

13 miles northeast of Nogales, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.