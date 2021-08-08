Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:21PM MST until August 8 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 421 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Patagonia, or

16 miles northeast of Nogales, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Patagonia and Patagonia Lake State Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.