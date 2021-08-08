Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 8 at 4:19PM MST until August 8 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 418 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Nogales
International Airport, or 10 miles east of Nogales, and is slowly
moving west around 5 to 10 mph. Addiiotnal storms are expected to
rapidly develop ahead of this line.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Nogales International Airport and Kino Springs.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.