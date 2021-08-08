Flood Advisory issued August 8 at 9:28PM MST until August 8 at 11:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1130 PM MST.

* At 928 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5

and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Benson, Tubac, Rio Rico, Vail, Whetstone,

East Sahuarita, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Corona De Tucson,

Patagonia Lake State Park, Kartchner Caverns State Park, Mescal,

Tumacacori, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.