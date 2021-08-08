Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 7:26PM MST until August 8 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to

0.25 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Middle Canyon Wash, Dragoon Wash, Clifford Wash, San Pedro River,

Slavin Wash and Escalante Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.