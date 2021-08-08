Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 7:26PM MST until August 8 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 7:26PM MST until August 8 at 9:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to
0.25 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.
This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…
Sibyl Rd at Gila/Dragoon Wash.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Middle Canyon Wash, Dragoon Wash, Clifford Wash, San Pedro River,
Slavin Wash and Escalante Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.