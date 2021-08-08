Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:18PM MST until August 8 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:18PM MST until August 8 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that between 1 and 3 inches
of rain may have fallen near Naco from thunderstorms in the past 90
minutes. Heavy rain has ended but the threat of flash flooding
continues due to heavy run-off. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Naco.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.