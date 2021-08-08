Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 4:53PM MST until August 8 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 4:53PM MST until August 8 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Washes may flood low water crossings along Highway 286 north of
Sasabe.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Central Pima County
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Contreras Wash, Fresno Wash, Solano Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar
Wash, Fresnal Wash, Baboquivari Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Ali
Molina Wash, Saucito Wash, Puertocito Wash, Alambre Wash, Sabino
Wash, Mulberry Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash and Brown Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.