Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:08PM MST until August 8 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 8 at 3:08PM MST until August 8 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 308 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Central Pima County
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Contreras Wash, Fresno Wash, Solano Wash, Cerro Prieto Wash, Altar
Wash, Fresnal Wash, Baboquivari Wash, Little Thomas Wash, Ali
Molina Wash, Saucito Wash, Puertocito Wash, Alambre Wash, Sabino
Wash, Mulberry Wash, Thomas Canyon Wash and Brown Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.