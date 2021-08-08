Dust Advisory issued August 8 at 6:56PM MST until August 8 at 8:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 654 PM MST, blowing dust was located near South Tucson, or near

Tucson, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 230 and 305.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 44 and 63.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Sahuarita, Benson,

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saddlebrooke, South Tucson, Three Points,

Avra Valley, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, East

Sahuarita and Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven.

Blowing dust can be unhealthy and has been known to lead to Valley

Fever. Avoid outdoor exposure.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.