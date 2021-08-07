Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 5:54PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 553 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mule Creek, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of east central

Greenlee County.

This includes Route 78 between mile markers 165 and 174.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.