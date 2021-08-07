Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 5:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 546 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hickiwan, or 24 miles east of Ajo, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hickiwan, San Simon, Vaya Chin and San Simon West.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 64 and 84.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.