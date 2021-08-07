Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 4:57PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 4:57PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Willcox, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Willcox.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 between mile markers 333 and 346.
Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 338.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.