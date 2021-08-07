Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 4:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 4:51PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Hickiwan, or 26 miles east of Ajo, moving
southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
San Simon, Vaya Chin and San Simon West.
This includes Route 86 between mile markers 67 and 86.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.