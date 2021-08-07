Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 3:25PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 325 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles south of Clifton, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Duncan.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 360 and 379.

Route 75 between mile markers 379 and 391.

Route 191 between mile markers 137 and 152.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.