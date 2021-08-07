Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 2:47PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 247 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Douglas. This storm was nearly stationary over Highway 80.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Douglas and Pirtleville.

This includes the following highways…

Route 80 between mile markers 363 and 378, and between mile markers

383 and 384.

Route 191 between mile markers 1 and 4.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.