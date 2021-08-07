Special Weather Statement issued August 7 at 12:16PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1215 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles southwest of Portal, or 14 miles southwest of Rodeo, moving

east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of eastern Cochise

County.

This includes Route 80 between mile markers 402 and 415.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.