Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 7 at 3:36PM MST until August 7 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 334 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles north of

Bisbee-Douglas Airport, or 28 miles north of Douglas, moving south at

5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

central Cochise County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.